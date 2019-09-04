One of the biggest challenges facing leaders in McDowell County is job creation. There is an urgent need for new businesses, both large and small, to help with the county’s shrinking tax base.
Recent high-profile losses, including the closure of Walmart in Kimball and Magic Mart in Welch, have only added to the job creation challenge.
But there are also opportunities to be found. For example, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority is now operating two ATV trails in the county. This includes the existing Indian Ridge trail system in Crumpler, and the new Warrior Mine trail system, which connects the cities of Welch, Gary and War.
According to Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority Executive Director Jeff Lusk, there is an urgent need for lodging facilities along the Warrior Trail system. He believes the new trail, which connects the cities of Welch, War and Gary, is an opportunity for entrepreneurs.
In another important development, McDowell County now has a new economic development director. Molina Roberts of Welch took over the reins of the EDA last month. The EDA director position had been vacant for several months.
Roberts has been in banking for 20 years and was leading the BSA (Banking Security Act) with a local bank before taking the EDA position. The BSA looks into fraud, money laundering and other illegal activities.
Roberts said she was motivated to tackle a new career because “somebody has to do something.”
She has already attended a meeting in Bluefield with economic development representatives from Wyoming and Mercer counties on the possibility of attracting the aerospace industry to the state.
“We are consulting with groups to certify us as aerospace ready,” Roberts said, adding that studies have found that coal miners have a similar skill set to many people who work in the aerospace equipment industry.
Another positive is the fact that county officials now, it would appear, are working together. This hasn’t always been the case in the past.
“We have excellent people here and we have people who are willing to work,” Roberts said. “We just need to get on the same page. We have been going in different directions. We all need to be working together and focus on the same thing.”
We agree. Everyone should be working together toward the common goal of creating jobs, attracting businesses and tourism growth and building infrastructure.
We welcome the new can do attitude exhibited by county officials in recent weeks. That’s important if McDowell County is to grow and prosper.
