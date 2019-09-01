Motorists traveling along Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield may have noticed that Intuit’s signage is now on display at the former AAA building on Commerce Street. It is the temporary headquarters for Intuit, and its employment partner Alorica, until renovations at the old Summit Bank building are completed.
Seeing Intuit’s name displayed on a downtown building is certainly exciting. So is the news that 40 employees are now on the job, and that Intuit and Alorica are hoping to have 100 employees working in Bluefield by the year’s end.
John Miller, who is with Alorica and the director of the customer success center operating at the temporary location on Commerce Street, said those 40 people are now providing “chat work” assistance with Intuit Mint, a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada. Chats involve handling questions via exchanging written messages.
Training also is now underway for another 24 employees, who will be working with Intuit’s QuickBooks, an online accounting software product and service. This session will involve voice calls and require longer training – three weeks rather than the two weeks for Mint. Hours for QuickBooks services will also be different, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Work schedules are based on statistics provided from research showing the volume of expected calls during the course of the day, according to Miller, with “overlapping” of employee schedules during afternoons because that is the heaviest volume of calls experienced.
Another QuickBooks class will start in September. Miller says the company is seeing a steady flow of potential applicants. He adds that all of the applicants to date have been well qualified, and are “surpassing what we were looking for.”
“These guys are overachievers,” Miller told the Daily Telegraph last week. “They have been great and really push themselves. They really want to do well.”
Miller said the company also has been impressed with the city’s leadership, especially economic and community development director Jim Spencer and City Manager Dane Rideout.
“Jim and Dane have been super supportive, helping us with whatever we have needed,” he said. “It’s an absolute pleasure to work with them.”
Eventually, Intuit, which also owns the online tax service TurboTax, and Alorica will have up to 500 employees at its permanent headquarters in the Summit Bank Building on Federal Street. That building will be renovated for a “prosperity hub,” which will include a customer success center and an innovation lab for entrepreneurs and business owners.
This is certainly wonderful news for Bluefield, and the entire region.
We are excited and pleased to have Intuit and Alorica in town. The prosperity hub project is not only creating urgently needed jobs for the area, but also provides hope for a brighter tomorrow.
