While area residents have been doing a good job in complying with social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders in both West Virginia and Virginia, one area where we have failed is in litter control.
With important annual campaigns like the Keep Mercer County Clean and Adopt a Highway programs on hold due to the pandemic, illegal trash dumps are piling up across our region. Some unscrupulous individuals have been busy dumping everything from trash bags and tires to old furniture along our scenic mountainsides.
That’s truly unfortunate. Surely those who are breaking the law realize that others are currently not able to clean-up after them due to current social distancing guidelines and those emergency rules prohibiting crowds of 10 or more at one place.
Roadside litter, including junk tires, is a huge problem right now, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. He estimates that Mercer County alone has about a half million junk tires that have been rolled over embankments and into streams. Besides being eyesores, the tires become a health hazard when warm weather arrives. Rainwater collecting in them gives mosquitoes places to breed.
“No matter how much we try, we see tires pop up everywhere,” Puckett said, adding that besides the usual litter, larger items of junk are still being left along area roads.
One way to help clean-up the county during the pandemic is the new Take Five campaign, which encourages area residents to clean-up around their homes and neighborhoods. Anyone interested in participating in the program can find more information on the Love Where You Live Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page.
When asked why larger junk items are still being dumped, Puckett replied that it was either “laziness and/or cost.” But money shouldn’t be an issue. As the Mercer County Landfill is still open, and still offers a free day at the landfill on the second Wednesday of each month.
“I think there needs to be more respect and understanding that (dumping) is not what we do as a society,” Puckett “We’ve got to do better than that.”
That is a kind way of putting it. But we will be more to the point.
Those who are defacing our roadsides and communities during the pandemic with unwanted litter should be ashamed of themselves.
Their actions are despicable, particularly given the current state of emergency.
These illegal dumps are an unacceptable blight that permeates our otherwise beautiful region. Those who are caught in the act of illegally littering, and contributing to these outdoor dumps, must still be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Pandemic or not.
Concerned citizens can also help by reporting illegal trash dumps and the descriptions of vehicles and individuals who they see illegally dumping trash in their community.
