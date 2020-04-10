The decision by a federal judge to keep inmates in prisons and jails despite the coronavirus outbreak is to be applauded.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers denied a request from Mountain State Justice to have several inmates released. The group had alleged that the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was “deliberately indifferent” to the COVID-19 pandemic risks.
Instead, Chambers found that the agency has responded to the virus threat “through appropriate policies and measured mechanisms for reducing facility populations,” according to a DMAPS press release.
In a statement prior to Monday’s hearing, the agency said, “Lawyers for several sex offenders, a domestic batterer and other convicted felons seek to have such inmates released because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move opposed by the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.”
A co-director of Mountain State Justice accused DMAPS during the hearing of trying to cause public outrage, and described the plaintiff inmates as “medically vulnerable” in the motion.
“They are not the individuals who we were seeking to have furloughed or released,” Jennifer Wagner, co-director of Mountain State Justice, said in a Register-Herald story. “Rather, we simply were requesting that DCR furlough or release any inmates in its custody who do not pose a safety risk and who have adequate home plans in place, after reviewing the inmates for those qualifications.”
We, like the court, see no need for furloughs or release of inmates imprisoned for committing criminal acts.
In the midst of a pandemic, we believe residents need fewer things to worry about, not more — such as if the former felon from next door has been released and moved back home.
Incarceration is a method of protecting law-abiding citizens from those who could do harm, whether through property crimes, the sale of illegal drugs or violence.
Why would we risk the safety of residents by releasing convicted criminals to roam among the general population.
Don’t we have enough problems?
We stand firm in our belief that convicted criminals should serve their entire sentence behind bars.
We also remind Mountain State Justice that West Virginia is currently under a stay-at-home order.
And now, due to their sentence, these inmates are currently “at home” in jail or prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.