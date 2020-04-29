As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt almost all aspects of our daily lives, many are longing for a return to normalcy. Sadly, it is entirely possible that these disruptions will continue well into the summer months.
For example, plans for the 2020 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival are currently on hold, but chamber officials —and Jimmy Drew himself — are still hoping to bring the carnival and other attractions to Bluefield this summer.
Drew, owner and operator of the Great James H. Drew Exposition, told the Daily Telegraph last week that he has been bringing the carnival to Bluefield each summer since 1951. And he would like to do so again this summer. But the first five big festivals the carnival was scheduled to be at this year were all canceled. Drew said the Mountain Festival is the next big attraction on his calendar.
If the current stay-at-home and social distancing orders are lifted in time, and if the Mountain Festival could somehow proceed as planned, it would be Drew’s first show of the year. That would mean a larger carnival than normal for Bluefield. In fact, Drew has two new rides he purchased that haven’t even been used yet — a new 80 foot Ferris wheel from Holland and a new Typhoon. That new Ferris wheel is still in Holland. It hasn’t been shipped yet due to the pandemic.
This year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival festival was scheduled for May 29 through June 7, but whether it takes place will depend a lot on how long the state’s stay-at-home order and the need for social distancing remain in place, according to Jeff Dissibio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
“We are currently in a holding pattern,” Disibbio said. “It’s going to be dependent on the governor’s orders with regard to sizeable events.”
The “West Virginia Strong” plan unveiled Monday by Gov. Jim Justice does provide a roadmap for reopening West Virginia, but it doesn’t include a timeline for the lifting of the current stay-at-home order or social distancing rules. There also is no current timeline in the plan for large outdoor gatherings larger than 25 people, including concerts and other entertainment events.
However, Disibbio said the chamber is still actively planning for the festival. He says organizers would like for the festival to take place during its regular dates because of the existing contracts with entertainers, vendors, the James H. Drew Carnival and the city of Bluefield.
“Hopefully with the flattening of the curve, the timeline for reopening will fall prior to a reasonable time in which we could continue to maintain our current schedule,” Disibbio said.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Mountain Festival. At this point, the odds of the festival proceeding as planned aren’t great. Still, what a treat it would be for area residents if the Mountain Festival could somehow happen.
Folks have been sheltering in place for several weeks now, and are hungry for something to do. So large and enthusiastic crowds would be all but guaranteed at the festival, if it were to happen.
But for now, we must continue to take things one day at a time. In another two or three weeks, we should have a better idea whether or not events like the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will be allowed to proceed or not. But even the thought of a grand summer festival in Bluefield next month — and maybe even the debut of a new 80-foot Ferris wheel if it could somehow be shipped in time from Holland — is something to smile about.
