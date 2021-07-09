As the struggle to put the long and painful pandemic behind us once and for all continues, there is some encouraging news to report in the Mountain State. More than one million West Virginians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the governor’s office, 1,005,135 West Virginians have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 836,954 state residents have been fully vaccinated. This is important because as more people are vaccinated, community spread of the virus will be lessened in the state.
Currently, 87.3 percent of West Virginians ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 79.4 percent of West Virginians ages 50 and older also have received at least one vaccine dose.
“At first, we hoped like crazy we could get to 70 percent of our 65 and older population,” Governor Jim Justice said during a virtual pandemic briefing earlier this week. “Then, all of a sudden, 75 percent became attainable, then 80 percent, then even 85 percent. It’s unbelievable. No one would have thought originally that would have been possible.”
Moving forward, Justice now hopes to get 90 percent of all state residents age 65 or older to take at least one dose of the vaccine, along with 85 percent of all West Virginians ages 50 or older.
Now for the bad news. Locally, vaccine rates are still flat.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 dashboard, only 41.7 percent of Mercer County’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. And only 35.6 percent of the county’s population has received both doses of the vaccine, which are required with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
So far 4,983 people in Mercer County have recovered from COVID-19. Health officials are attributing 128 deaths to date in Mercer County to the virus.
It should also be noted that there are still active virus cases in Mercer County. The number of active cases Thursday stood at 89, which is up from 86 active cases earlier this week. By comparison, neighboring McDowell County is now down to only six active COVID-19 cases.
While it is true that life has largely returned to normal in the region, with fewer and fewer people wearing masks while out in public, the more contagious Delta variant from India is a significant worry that could lead to additional outbreaks in areas like Mercer County where vaccination levels remain low.
The best way to ensure that we don’t have additional hospitalizations or deaths — or a return to despotic virus restrictions such as business shutdowns and widespread quarantines — is to improve our local vaccination rates.
Mercer County can, and most certainly should, be keeping pace with the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination numbers.
