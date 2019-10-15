Princeton Community Hospital’s acquisition of Bluefield Regional Medical Center and its associated ancillary health care operations is now complete.
The move received final approval on Oct. 1. Since that time, the transition has been a relatively smooth process, which is good news for patients and employees of the two medical centers.
Most Bluefield Regional Medical Center employees have stayed on at the hospital, according to PCH CEO Jeffery E. Lilley.
“We are pleased to report that the agreement includes a commitment to hire substantially all employees in good standing including the entire Senior Administration Team,” Lilley said in a statement released last week. “This will facilitate a seamless transition with no disruption to patient care. In fact, patients can expect to receive the same high quality of care from the same physicians, nurses, and support staff.”
Lilley adds that the acquisition of BRMC will provide greater health care opportunities for area residents.
“We are excited by the new partnership with BRMC and by the opportunity it offers to build upon certain service lines to ensure greater medical access and to strengthen delivery of health care in our area,” Lilly said.
The change in hospital ownership has been months in the making.
The PCH Board of Directors approved the agreement for the acquisition of BRMC on June 27. BRMC was previously owned by Community Health Systems, Inc., a for-profit company based in Franklin, Tennessee, which purchased the hospital in 2010.
PCH is a not-for-profit health care facility, so the city of Bluefield is losing tax revenue as a result of the change in ownership. But, and most importantly, the city is retaining its hospital and the many jobs the medical center provides.
Most in the community agreed that this move was best for BRMC’s future.
It places BRMC back under local ownership, and ensures that the Bluefield-based hospital remains open. Bluefield area residents still have access to high quality health care at a hospital close to home.
As part of this new partnership, Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Princeton Community Hospital will be stronger working together. And the quality of health care provided to residents across Mercer County will only be strengthened.
It is an exciting new day for health care in Mercer County.
