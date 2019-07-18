The Bluefield Shrine Horse Show, a popular summer tradition here in the mountains, gets underway today at Lotito Park, and continues through Saturday. This year marks the 51st edition of the horse show, and organizers are once again expecting a large gathering of equestrian enthusiasts at Lotito Park.
Competitions begin at 6 p.m. this evening and also at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. The youth competition and academy classes start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. During the three-day show, 136 competitive events will be held.
More than 200 entries are expected for this year’s show. Stables from several states as well as the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region will be competing this year.
With hope area residents will come out and support this great event, which serves a charitable cause.
As in past years, much of the show’s proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital in Lexington, Ky., and the Shriners burn hospital in Cincinnati.
The Bluefield Shrine Club has been associated with the annual horse show since its inception 50 years ago. And thanks to continued public support of the horse show, the Shriners are able to transport young burn victims and handicapped children to Shriner hospitals for specialized care.
In its 51 years of existence, the Bluefield Shrine Horse Show has become one of the region’s best known events.
The equestrian gathering brings not only excitement to the park’s show ring, but also serves as a welcomed summer boost to the economies of the two Bluefields. Those out-of-town visitors who participate in the show spend money at local hotels, motels, restaurants and stores.
Visitors who come to the area to participate are always complimentary of the top-notch show. And local people — many of whom do not ride — have long enjoyed the family fun a day spent at the show provides.
We urge everyone to come out today, Friday and Saturday at Lotito Park and help support this very worthwhile cause. If you have never attended the Bluefield Horse Show, please consider doing so this year.
It’s a great experience for a worthy cause right here in our own backyard.
