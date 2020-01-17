For those of us with a bed to sleep in each night, along with running water and electricity in our homes, it is difficult to fathom the thought of being homeless. But the sad fact is that there are a number of homeless people in our region.
The big question is just how many individuals are there in the area who meet the definition of being homeless? And how do we find them and help them?
In an attempt to answer these and other questions, another count of homeless people is being planned in Mercer County. This year’s count will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. and continue through Thursday, Jan. 23.
This year’s count is being coordinated by Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia (CASE) in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.
During the 24 hour period, volunteers and local service agency staff will collect information on the homeless population in the county. The Point-inTime Count will attempt to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in the county while measuring the needs of those experiencing homelessness and providing direction for the future development of services.
Help may include a temporary place to stay while permanent housing is found, and assistance in finding a job.
After the count is completed, CASE will be working with those residents to help with the transition from temporary housing to permanent housing and the means to sustain permanent housing. The goal is to ensure that these individuals don’t go back to being homeless, according to Jennifer Williams with CASE.
In order to prepare for the upcoming count, CASE will be leading a series of training sessions to prepare volunteers with the count. The training sessions will be held at the CASE Administration Building, located at 355 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield, beginning at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Locating and identifying those who are homeless won’t be easy.
Homelessness is not confined to those living on the street or sleeping under a bridge or on a bench or abandoned house. If an individual is living somewhere that is not suited for human habitation, without running water and electricity, they can meet the definition of being homeless.
So it is not a stretch to think that there could be a number of individuals in our region who could meet the definition of being homeless.
During last year’s count, 11 people in Mercer County were identified as being homeless. The count was 30 in 2018. However, the actual number both years was likely higher. The hope is to identify as many homeless people as possible in the new count, and to look for ways to help those individuals who are determined to be homeless.
Anyone interested in helping with this year’s count as a volunteer can contact Jennifer Williams at jwilliams@casewv.org or call CASEWV at 304-809-3052.
We wish the volunteers the best of luck with this important mission and we look forward to learning the results of the new count.
