Two localities in our region have submitted impressive video applications in hopes of winning a “Home Town Takeover” courtesy of the HGTV (Home and Garden Television) network.
Both the city of Bluefield and the town of Pocahontas, Va., have entered the national contest, creating a video of each municipality that includes the sights, history and why a makeover is needed.
We have viewed both videos, and walked away impressed with their quality, strength of presentation and overall effectiveness. Both localities make a compelling argument why they should be considered for the national competition.
Bluefield’s video was recently shown during a city board meeting by Rebecca Kasey, the business operations and marketing coordinator with the city’s department of economic and community development.
“Any small town with less than 40,000 population can apply,” Kasey told the city Board of Directors, adding that HGTV is looking for areas with rich architecture and a great history.
The town chosen will receive a “mini-makeover,” Kasey said, “which includes homes and buildings, so we are excited to put that together.”
Jim Spencer, director of the department, told the board the video showed some history, decline, as well as both positive and negative structures. The video also highlighted recent success stories, including the arrival of Intuit in Bluefield.
Bluefield’s application was submitted to HGTV on Feb. 7.
The town of Pocahontas, Va., also recently submitted its video application.
Steve Ryman, pastor of Christ First Untied Methodist in Abbs Valley and Pocahontas United Methodist, volunteered to be the narrator for the town’s video, and council member Suzanne Brinegar led the team and the project, according to Maggie Asbury, the Northern District member on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
“It’s a long shot, towns from all over the U.S. will be entering but I believe in miracles so let’s at least try,” Asbury said. “Our history is like no other.’”
The town used a drone to capture video footage for parts of its five-minute video.
The town also will use the video to help promote tourism, according to Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson.
The localities should know something by mid-March. That’s when HGTV is expected to announce the winners.
According to the HGTV website, the show in January “launched a nationwide call to find towns that could use some of the ‘Home Town’ touch. The website said Erin and Ben Napier will lead a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town.
“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience,” Napier said on the website. “But the chance to support an entire town, where we help bring a community back to life — that’s something we’ve always wanted to try.”
Given the area’s rich history and its unique architecture, we believe either Bluefield or Pocahontas would be an excellent candidate for the HGTV initiative. Given the exceptional video entries submitted by both municipalities, we believe they certainly have a good chance.
