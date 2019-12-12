You’ve probably seen the videos online or on television. We are talking about video surveillance footage of thieves brazenly snatching away holiday packages from porches and front doors.
Now that Christmas is near, a greater volume of packages are being delivered to area homes. But thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches so it is important for consumers to take precautions, a point correctly noted Monday by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey points to the growing popularity of online shopping. But most items purchased online are still delivered to area door fronts or porches via UPS or FedEx.
“Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended,” Morrisey said. “Thieves will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”
According to the attorney general’s office, consumers should consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing gifts to be left unattended at home. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office for pickup.
Morrisey said consumers should always require a signature to verify receipt. He also is warning consumers to watch for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme. That illegal practice targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the consumer to call a specific number for more detail. Those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information, the attorney general’s office said.
So consumers should take extra precautions, particularly here at the holiday season. If you purchasing something online, please take additional steps to ensure that your package — once it is delivered — isn’t stolen from your porch or front door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.