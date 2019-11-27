In a little more than 24 hours, volunteers will be throwing the switch on the 2019 season of Bluefield’s popular Holiday of Lights. This year’s grand display will feature 1.2 million glowing lights in the 40-acre holiday spectacular at Lotito Park.
In what has become a Thanksgiving night tradition for families across the region, a large crowd will once again be on hand Thursday at dusk to witness the official lighting ceremony. City officials estimate the switch will be flipped around 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night.
The celebration also marks the official start of the holiday season here in the two Bluefields.
There are many words that can be used to describe the Holiday of Lights.
Brilliant. Breathtaking. Beautiful. A show of remarkable charm that proves there are still places that exist where families can enjoy an evening of fun and pleasure made possible by those that care enough to give a gift indicative of the spirit of Christmas.
City officials, workers and all of those volunteers who have been laboring at Lotito Park since early October to provide this annual gift to our region are to be applauded for their efforts in helping to maintain this joyful holiday tradition.
The Holiday of Lights is truly a premiere attraction for the two Virginias during the joyous holiday season.
It is also a wonderful tourism tool for our region as the annual display draws thousands of visitors each year to Bluefield from a 60-mile radius and beyond.
The Holiday of Lights will run from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Day.
It is our hope that families across the region will once again be at Lotito Park Thursday night to celebrate the official start of the 2019 holiday season in the two Bluefields with the official lighting of this magnificent display.
Once the switch is thrown, we know Christmas is near.
Happy holidays!
