City officials in Bluefield are hoping to find a new job-creating tenant for a historic structure. Ownership of the old Elks building on Raleigh Street has been transferred to the city’s newly formed Economic Development Authority.
It is the first structure that the new EDA board will be actively involved with marketing. The city Board of Directors approved the second reading of an ordinance last week transferring the ownership of the Elks building to the EDA.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the board acquired the building and put a new roof on it. He says the EDA board has the statutory authority the city does not have in marketing it for use. The building was brought for $82,000 using funding donated by a local foundation.
Cline says the building has historic significance.
The building was nominated for the National Registry of Historic Places in 1986. It was built in 1902 for the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, and was later remodeled in 1927. The Elks club has a large stained glass piece inside that it plans to take out and preserve. The “Elks” name outside of the building will also be left intact.
Now, the hope is that the old building can be used again, creating new jobs in the process.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said his office is preparing a RFP (request for proposal) to market the building for future business use.
With hope a new tenant that will create jobs and tax revenue for the city can be found for this historic structure, particularly considering that it is the new EDA board’s first project. That makes it a priority focus of the new development authority’s efforts.
