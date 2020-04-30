While the original intent of Gov. Jim Justice’s so-called “Hero Pay” plan certainly appeared honorable, its execution has been flawed. The state has doled out $100,000 payments to all 55 counties, but in doing so failed to provide specific instructions on what local officials can and can’t spend the money on.
Justice originally said he wanted the money to be used by the individual counties to reward those on the front line of fighting the coronavirus pandemic with extra pay. That would presumably be nurses, doctors, paramedics and other health care professionals.
Although the money was initially said to be earmarked for hero pay, area county commissions have no idea how they are supposed to distribute the funding without further guidance from the state. Specifically, one of the big questions is whether this money is actually intended to be used for those individuals fighting the virus, or if it is supposed to be used to pay for added expenses like overtime.
“We are awaiting additional direction from the state audit office,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett told the Daily Telegraph. “There are specific directions from the grant guidelines that are somewhat inconsistent with the governor’s comments.”
In Cabbell County, officials interpreted a letter from the governor’s office to say that there is no actual money for hero pay, and that the $100,000 can’t be used for that.
Bill Miller, president of the Monroe County Commission, said he too has received the same letter Cabell County did and is just as confused as everyone else.
“It looks like it just has to be for overtime and other expenses,” Miller told the Daily Telegraph. “I want to make sure we do the right thing with the money.”
Miller said the funding awarded to Monroe County has yet to be spent on anything. He says the commission is waiting on a clarification from the state.
During one of his earlier virtual press briefings, Justice said spending the money has some “constraints to consider,” but added that leaders at the county level should make the decisions on getting the money to the people “who have been looking out for us in every way…”
But the question remains if counties can disperse the money as a “reward” or just on related expenses. Until the state provides further guidance, Puckett said the $100,000 allocation for Mercer County will remain in an account.
You would think that Justice, and his administration, would do a better job of explaining what exactly the “hero pay” is intended for. You can’t say at one point that it is an extra financial reward for people working on the front line and then turnaround and say no, it’s just for overtime.
Justice, a governor who has been both criticized and praised for his at-times folksy approach to governing, must take steps to clarify this confusion.
The administration should let the individual counties know what this money can, and can’t, be used for. Either we are going to reward our local heroes with extra pay, or we aren’t.
It’s as simple as that.
