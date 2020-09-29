To say that 2020 has been a difficult year would be an understatement at this point. The pandemic has disrupted our daily routines, while causing economic hardship for many families across the region.
Some were left unemployed for a period of more than two months during the state-ordered shutdowns in March and April, and others lost their jobs altogether. Some in the region are still struggling to regain their financial footing.
For those who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, any help in dealing with their monthly expenses would be welcomed. And that includes a rate decrease on their monthly gas bills.
We learned last month that both Mountaineer Gas Company and Cardinal Natural Gas Company (also known as Bluefield Gas) have filed for rate decreases with the West Virginia Public Service Commission. If approved, this welcomed announcement could help area residents with their home heating costs this fall and winter.
Cardinal Natural Gas Company’s requested decrease would lower residential rates by 4.81 percent, or an average of $4.24. The commercial rate would decrease by 5.21 percent, an average of $6.79 on a gas bill.
Mountaineer Gas Company, which serves Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties, is also seeking to decrease rates. Residential rates would decrease by 2.04 percent, or $1.20 and commercial rates would decrease by 2.50 percent, an average of $6.
But at the same time, Mountaineer Gas also is seeking a separate rate increase to recover costs associated with the replacement, upgrade and expansion of natural gas utility infrastructure. That proposed rate increase for residential customers would be about $1.94 a month, which — if approved — would largely nullify any savings from the same rate decrease application. The rate increase would take effect on Jan. 1 if approved by the PSC.
Likewise, the two rate decreases would become effective on Nov. 1 of this year if approved by the PSC, according to the legal advertisements published Aug. 11 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Susan Small, a representative of the PSA, said the decrease requests are based on what the companies spend to buy natural gas. She says there are two parts to a gas bill. First, there is the base rate, which makes up slightly more than half of a typical residential natural gas bill. It represents the cost of installing, operating and maintaining the system used to deliver gas to its customers. This includes costs such as equipment, structure, and property as well as federal, state and local taxes. Staff salaries, benefits, pensions, rents, fee and interest payment on debts are also part of the base rate.
The next part of a natural gas bill is the purchased gas adjustment (PGA) or 30C Case, according to Small. This makes up less than half the usual residential gas bill. PGA proceeds provide for annual rate adjustments based on estimates of the future costs of buying natural gas from suppliers between Nov. 1 and Oct. 20 of the following year. The PGA compensates the gas company for what it pays for natural gas, and does not include any profit for the company.
According to PSC officials, the state does not regulate the price for natural gas. Prices are determined by competitive markets. The PSC does examine the gas utilities’ buying practices, and “reviews the reasonableness of requested increases and ensures the utility does everything possible to obtain a retail gas supply at the lowest possible market price.”
We urge the PSC to move quickly in approving the two rate decrease filings.
The lower rates will help many families across our region who are often faced with a difficult financial struggle each winter when it comes to keeping their homes warm while meeting other basic needs like food and medicine. That challenge could be even greater this year if the pandemic lingers into the late fall and winter months.
