The 2019 Prerogative-Daily Telegraph Shelter Drive, a yearly endeavor to collect dog and cat food, pet toys, bedding, cleaning supplies and other items that are desperately needed by the region’s animal shelters, will conclude Friday evening.
With only two days to go, we need a big finish to the campaign to ensure that no dog or cat living at a local shelter will go without this holiday season.
Started in 2007, the Shelter Drive has collected donations annually for animal shelters in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The holiday season is a time when regular donations to the local animal shelters will usually decline, so the need is particularly great right now.
All donations received from the drive are distributed to the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Tazewell County Animal Shelter, McDowell County Humane Society and the Save-A-Pet Food Bank in Bluefield.
Donations will be distributed to area animal shelters on Saturday morning. Chaz Cole, and the Cole Harley-Davidson team, will once again help with the transport of the donated supplies.
A number of donations have already been received at the Daily Telegraph office over the past three days, but we need a big finish to ensure that there is adequate supplies to provide to the local shelters.
There is still time to donate supplies to this year’s campaign. People who wish to contribute to the shelter drive can bring their donations to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph offices at 928 Bluefield Avenue (across the street from Hardee’s).
The newspaper’s offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can be left in the front lobby.
With your help we can have a big finish to this year’s shelter drive.
Together we can ensure that no dog or cat will go without this holiday season.
