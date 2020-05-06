The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost all aspects of our daily lives, and students have not been excluded from these disruptions. School in West Virginia and Virginia won’t resume until late summer, and most area college campuses are closed with student courses being completed online instead.
With public schools closed, high school seniors who are hoping to continue their education this fall at a local college or university have been unable to take the required entrance exams.
Thankfully area colleges are taking steps to ensure a more seamless transition for those students. For example, Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart announced last month that the college will be waiving the entrance exam requirement for incoming students.
“That’s been a problem,” Capehart said. “What we’ve decided to do at Bluefield State, we are going to waive the SAT and ACT requirements for admission, which means you can go ahead and apply.”
Another decision that has been made, Capehart said, is to move the first session of summer courses to online. That session is from May to the end of June.
Funding coming from the Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020 will also provide emergency relief grants to Bluefield State students. Those grants can be used to offset any expenses incurred by students.
For example, students who enrolled in science, engineering and art labs which couldn’t be completed will receive a grant equal to the fees they paid for the labs, according to Capehart.
“We’re going to set aside a pool of money that will be distributed as grants among all our students,” Capehart said. “All full-time students will receive the same (amount),” with part-time students receiving a proportionate amount based on the number of hours they are taking.”
Another part of the initiative is that high school students who enrolled in AP classes will receive a grant equal to the amount of the fee that they paid.
“We are currently working with HEPC (Higher Education Policy Commission) to see just how much the pool of money is going to be,” Capehart said. “When we receive the information we are going to be able to provide more details as to the amount of the grants and the time that they’ll be placed in our students’ accounts for distribution. We are very thankful to be able to help our students during this difficult time and we trust the funding will provide some relief for our students.”
We, too, are pleased to see that the college is taking additional steps to help students affected by the global pandemic. While our new normal is certainly stressful, we realize that better days are still ahead. This includes a future where students are able to return to their college campuses and resume their dream of a higher education.
