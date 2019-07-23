Now that the old Falls Mills Elementary School has been demolished, many in the community have been wondering when construction will begin on the long-planned adult daycare center project for Tazewell County.
That work should be starting soon. According to Maggie Asbury, the Northern District member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, construction on the project is expected to begin in September or October.
“There have been a few project delays,” Asbury told the Daily Telegraph last month, adding that construction is expected begin in September or October.
The $2 million facility will be located on the site of the former Falls Mills Elementary School, which was recently torn down.
Tazewell County officials worked with the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens on acquiring funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the facility.
Plans for the project were originally announced in early 2017, but it took officials more than a year to secure all of the necessary grant funding needed for construction.
The community service and senior facility will provide adult day care, serve nutritional meals to meet the needs of seniors, provide assistance with supplemental nutrition assistance program applications, and help with health care enrollment and options counseling.
“More or less it is a center where you could drop an elderly parent off while you work,” Asbury said. “They feed them a meal. They provide activities for them. They take them to special events like shopping and plays. There is just a great need for the elderly on this end of the county.”
Once the bidding process for the project is completed, and an acceptable low bid is received, then a notice to proceed will be issued, according to Regina Sayers, executive director of Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens. Sayers hopes to see ground broken on the 8,800-square-foot project between mid-September and early October.
While it has taken longer than originally anticipated, we look forward to the start of construction on the adult day care center. Given the aging population of our region, there is a significant need for such a facility.
The new center will be of particular help to senior citizens living in the Northern and Eastern districts, including the Bluefield, Va., Falls Mills, Springville and Pocahontas areas.
