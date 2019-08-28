The current economic challenges facing McDowell County are not going unnoticed.
With hundreds of thousands of dollars in late bills accumulated and no new tax revenue in sight, members of the McDowell County Commission are considering more potential budget cuts. They are also appealing to Gov. Jim Justice, and state lawmakers, for assistance.
Of course, there is only so much that state lawmakers can do when it comes to a local county budget. But one way to attract new businesses and population is by improving infrastructure. Modern water, sewer and broadband are all essential building tools for economic development and growth.
That’s why we were pleased to hear last week that Gov. Jim Justice is recommending the approval of nearly $3 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grant funds for various infrastructure improvement projects in the county.
The projects Justice is recommending funding approval for include:
• Approximately $1.8 million to the town of Iaeger for the Iaeger Regional Sewer Phase I project. The project would install a public sewer system for the town of Iaeger and surrounding communities in McDowell County. Customers in the project area currently rely upon failing septic systems or discharge directly into nearby streams. The project will serve 137 customers (104 residential and 33 non-residential), including Iaeger Elementary School, and improve environmental and health conditions in the area as well as increase economic viability, the governor’s office said.
• About $1 million to the town of Bradshaw for a sewer upgrade. The project would upgrade the existing sewer system in Bradshaw. The current system is aging and in disrepair, according to the governor’s office. The project would serve 127 existing customers (107 residential and 20 non-residential).
• The McDowell County Commission would receive $40,000 for a dilapidated structures mapping project. The project would locate, photograph, and collect GPS coordinates and create a comprehensive database of vacant and dilapidated structures in McDowell County. Completion of the database would facilitate long-range planning for economic development, improve community quality of life, and aid in the future placement of community infrastructure.
• The McDowell County Public Service District would receive $160,000 for technical assistance for project management. This project would provide funding for the PSD to contract with a consultant to assist with infrastructure project management, including the development, implementation, and closeout of water and sewer projects administered by the PSD, the governor’s office said. The consultant would also assist the PSD with long-term planning and organizational development as the PSD transitions into wastewater operations while continuing to address water infrastructure needs in the county.
Modern infrastructure — water, sewer, broadband, roads and housing — is critical if McDowell County is to overcome its current economic challenges and experience a renewed period of growth.
These projects will help. As will the new $7 million Renaissance Village now under construction in Welch, and the planned resumption of construction on the Coalfields Expressway near Welch come 2020.
These are all necessary building blocks toward a brighter future for McDowell County.
