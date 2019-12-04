Congratulations are in order to the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank in McDowell County, which is now running state-of-the-art technology that creates drinking water from solar-powered panels.
The Kimball project consists of a 24-panel hydro-water production system that produces a bountiful supply of clean drinking water every day.
Similar panels have been installed in more than 30 countries. But the McDowell County project is the first community-based effort of its kind in West Virginia.
The off-grid and self-contained hydro-panel system is environmentally friendly, and creates fresh drinking water from just sunlight and air (humidity). Using advanced water capture technology, the panels will provide up to 950 gallons of clean water each month.
“The addition of this technology to the food bank is something we never imagined we’d see,” Linda McKinney, director of the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank, said last month. “To be able to provide fresh, pure drinking water to the individuals and families of McDowell County has been a need for years and this water collection system will allow us to do just that at low to minimum cost. We’re incredibly grateful and excited to house this technology.”
McKinney said the food bank worked with Zero Mass Water, Dig Deep, and one2one USA to bring the hydro panels to Kimball.
McKinney said she was contacted by Dig Deep earlier this year after the company heard about the challenges facing the citizens of McDowell County, which includes failing water systems, contaminated wells and the lack of modern water and waste-water treatment facilities.
“One thing led to another,” she added. “In July I got a call and they said a foundation was interested in funding the hydro panels for the food bank.”
The installation work was completed last month and the hydro panels are now producing water.
Great. We are glad to see the deployment of this new technology in McDowell County. This project will help the many families across the county that are dependent upon the food bank for help.
