Construction is now underway on a critical infrastructure project for the Coalwood community, an effort that also marks a major milestone for the McDowell County Public Service District.
The new $3.8 million Coalwood Sewer Project is the first sewage treatment system to be constructed by the PSD, which was formed in 1990 by the McDowell County Commission. At the time of its creation, the sole purpose of the PSD was to get public drinking water to families in need in small communities and towns across McDowell County.
The PSD began with a customer base of only 522 people, and now provides water service to more than 3,400 homes and businesses across McDowell County, according to PSD General Manager Mavis Brewster. Now that the county’s most critical water needs have been addressed, Brewster says the service district is now working to tackle wastewater woes in the county.
The first project is in Coalwood, a rural community that is recognized nationally as the home of the famed Rocket Boys of McDowell County. Coalwood was the setting of many of the popular memoirs and novels penned by Rocket Boy Homer Hickam, who grew up in Coalwood before later going on in life to work for NASA.
But despite being a well-known community, Coalwood has been dealing with serious sewage issues for several years now. Some residents have had problems with sewer backing up into their yards and basements, creating obvious public health concerns.
Brewster said the existing sewer collection facility in the community is considered an orphan system and was installed more than 80 years ago by a coal company. While the mines were in operation, the collection system was maintained by the coal company. However, when the mines closed, the system was left with no one to provide maintenance and eventually failed.
We are glad to see that the new sewer project is underway for Coalwood, and we hope it will be the first of many sewer-system projects and upgrades to be undertaken by the PSD in the months and years ahead.
We’ve all heard the horror stories of communities where raw sewage is being piped into streams and creeks. So the sooner new sewage-treatment facilities can be developed for those communities in need across McDowell County the better for everyone.
This is real infrastructure, and a real need. Washington lawmakers must take note, and ensure that federal funding is made available to serve those communities in McDowell County that are still lacking modern sewage treatment facilities.
