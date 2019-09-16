Officials in McDowell County are gearing up for an event that should prove to be a big tourism draw for the area.
The Head of the Dragon Motorcycle and Sports Car Ride will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 21 with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Martha Moore Park in Welch.
The event marks the third annual running of the Head of the Dragon in McDowell County. It highlights one of the most beautiful and challenging road courses in the country, according Randal Johnson, executive director of the Council of the Southern Mountains. The council created the road event to help promote economic activity in the region.
This year’s event is being recognized by the tourism organization, Visit Southern West Virginia, as the feature event for September, according to Johnson.
Allen “Cathead” Johnston will perform during the registration period, and the Arts and Culture Center in Welch also will be open that day to support the Head of the Dragon event and give visitors the opportunity to view the newly opened facility. Johnson says Ann Turley, the center’s coordinator, is working with the Head of the Dragon to make the event a success.
Local artist Tom Acosta also has been invited to attend the event and auction off one of his paintings with a motorcycle theme. Acosta is known for his artwork and his murals. In addition, regional historian Jay Chatman will be speaking during the event opening about the history of McDowell County, including Coalwood, which is the home of the Rocket Boys.
The Head of the Dragon ride will go past the Space Shuttle replica at Coalwood Park, which was donated to the community several years ago by Rocket Boy Homer Hickam.
This year’s ride is also being held in conjunction with the Best Hot Dog in West Virginia Festival. Flat Iron Drug Store in Welch and the Council of the Southern Mountains will be awarding $500 to the best judged hot dog at the event on the same day as the Head of the Dragon ride. The hot dog festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. also at the Martha Moore Park in Welch.
It should be a great day for McDowell County. We hope many riders will participate in this year’s Head of the Dragon celebration, as well as the first ever Best Hot Dog in West Virginia Festival.
We hope to see more events like this in McDowell County in the months and years ahead, as tourism growth will be vital to McDowell County’s future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.