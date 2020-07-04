Approximately 244 years ago today, a group of men with a radical idea met in Philadelphia and signed an important document meant for the people who ruled the North American colonies of the British Empire.
It was the Declaration of Independence, and it announced the colonies’ intention to leave the empire and form a new republic.
Signing the Declaration of Independence was a daring move and a dangerous one, too. As far as the British were concerned, the signers were committing treason. If history had taken a different path, the names on the declaration could have become a list for the hangman.
The British Empire was an 18th Century superpower and the American colonies were completely outgunned. England had the world’s largest navy and a big army while America had almost nothing to oppose them with. George Washington had to form an army from volunteers. A navy, which was tiny compared to England’s, had to be scraped together.
Some historians argue that the fledging United States didn’t win the Revolutionary War: Instead, the British Empire lost it. The empire could have used its huge navy to blockade the East Coast. The army could have taken and occupied the major ports. Squadrons of warships could have stopped the international trade America’s economy depended upon and steadily beat the colonists into submission.
Fortunately, England’s rulers decided to use the army to beat down the colonists. This failed because the colonists refused to fight by England’s rules. Tactics that worked well in Europe didn’t work in the thick forests and mountains of America.
Even then, American victory was not guaranteed. Other historians list many different ways the colonists could have lost the fight. George Washington could have been killed or captured, for instance.
The Continental Army could have fallen apart at Valley Forge. Washington’s daring attack on Christmas Eve — which inspired the famous painting of him crossing the Delaware River — could have failed. One unlucky move and that would have been the end of the revolution.
The Founding Fathers and the people who chose to follow their lead were daring, and many of them knew they would pay a high price if they were defeated; however, they decided freedom was worth the risk.
Throughout the history of the United States, men and women have followed this example and made sacrifices whenever this hard-won freedom has been threatened.
Today is not only the day to celebrate the birth of the United States of America, but to remember the people who preserved freedom in the face of threats and adversity.
When watching fireworks or enjoying a Fourth of July outing here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, remember how close the country came to not existing at all, and how many sacrifices have been made to keep the beacon of freedom burning and bright.
