An important party was noticeably absent from the first Grant Street Bridge Task Force meeting in Bluefield earlier this month. Despite multiple invitations — both verbally and in writing from the city — Norfolk Southern was a no-show during this important round-table discussion.
The Grant Street Bridge was closed in early June 2019 after West Virginia Department of Highways inspectors deemed it unsafe, cutting off residents on the East Side of Bluefield and forcing them to take alternate routes to their neighborhood.
Since that time the city and its impacted citizens have been searching for a solution to the bridge crisis. But one thing is certain. The railroad needs to be an active participant in these ongoing discussions.
The city maintains it does not own the Grant Street Bridge, a point emphasized by City Manager Dane Rideout and City Attorney Colin Cline during the initial task force meeting.
Cline points to correspondence between the city and the railroad dating back to November and December of 1940. In a letter dated Nov. 7, 1940, then City Manager E.P Mitchell informed Chief Engineer W.P. Wiltsee of the Norfolk & Western Railway Company that the city was not accepting the railroad’s proposal to share in the cost of rebuilding the Grant Street Bridge.
In a reply to Mitchell dated Dec. 2, 1940, Wiltsee said the railroad would maintain the bridge’s steel superstructure and masonry supports. The letters goes on to say that the city would maintain “the timber flooring, roadway, sidewalk and handrails,” according to Cline.
“The city’s responsibly was essentially for the road and the sidewalk, and Norfolk Southern’s responsibility was for the supporting structure, the superstructure,” Cline said during the task force meeting. “That was set forth in that letter from 1940 and the parties followed that division of responsibility in 1991 and 92. To me, that’s where we still are today.”
Rideout encouraged the railroad to attend the Jan. 9 task force meeting, and the subequent Jan. 14 city board meeting. But representatives of Norfolk Southern were a no show at both meetings.
Cline said the city is still wanting to work with the railroad on a solution to the bridge crisis.
“I would like to proceed in partnership with the railroad, but that is difficult to do, obviously if they’re not going to send anybody to meetings like this,” Cline said. “Our position is that it is still the railroad’s responsibility to maintain the superstructure of the bridge and the city’s to maintain the roadway.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also is encouraging the railroad to work with the city on the bridge, and has promised to work with the railroad and the city on the bridge issue.
But a solution can only be achieved when all responsible parties work together. And Norfolk Southern — whether it chooses to accept ownership of the bridge or challenge the city’s assertion that it is responsible for maintaining the structure— is still a key participant in this discussion.
We encourage Norfolk Southern to be a good corporate neighbor, and to actively work with the city and those citizens affected by the bridge closure. And this includes attending actual task force and city board meetings where the bridge issue is discussed.
