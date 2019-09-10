With Democrat Joe Manchin staying put in the U.S. Senate, there is now greater clarity surrounding the 2020 gubernatorial contest in the Mountain State.
Now, at least for the moment, it is essentially a two-way race between incumbent Gov. Jim Justice and challenger Woody Thrasher, both of whom are seeking the Republican nomination. That will likely change, of course, in the weeks ahead as potential high-profile Democratic challengers (those with name recognition) step forward. It’s also possible that additional Republican candidates may join the race in the weeks ahead.
Of course, up until last week, everyone was waiting to see what Joe Manchin was going to do. Now that he has ended months of speculation regarding a potential gubernatorial run, time will be an issue for the Democratic Party of West Virginia, which will have to scramble to find a strong replacement candidate. Both Justice and Thrasher have already been actively campaigning for months now.
But let’s be honest here: Finding another Democrat who can win won’t be an easy task in red-leaning West Virginia. In fact, Joe Manchin might have been the only Democrat out there with a good shot of winning the governor’s race. And even then a Manchin victory wasn’t guaranteed.
Manchin narrowly defeated Republican Patrick Morrisey in 2018 in his re-election bid to the U.S. Senate. His margin of victory over Morrisey, the state’s current attorney general, was a slim 3 percent.
So why didn’t he run for governor?
Manchin likely faced intense pressure from Washington Democrats to stay in the U.S. Senate. Had he left the Senate, a Republican would have likely captured the Mountain State’s seat.
Now, the big question is whether or not Justice can turn back a challenge from Thrasher for the Republican nomination. Thrasher is the former director of the state Department of Commerce, a post that Justice asked him to resign from last year after 18 months on the job.
Justice cited the lack of progress in the department of commerce’s RISE flood recovery program as the reason he asked for Thrasher’s resignation. That program was created to use federal funds to rebuild homes destroyed by the flooding in the Greenbrier Valley in 2016.
As the incumbent governor, Justice holds an obvious advantage. But it is no secret that some Republican leaders in the state have openly rebelled against Justice in recent months.
Now that Joe Manchin is staying put in the U.S. Senate, it will be interesting to see if state Republicans come together in support of Justice, or remain fractured. And who will state Democrats nominate for the job now that Manchin is out of the race that he never officially entered?
