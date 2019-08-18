Persistence has paid off for the Princeton City Council. For nearly 20 years, the city has been asking the West Virginia Division of Highways to install a traffic signal at the heavily congested intersection of Locust and Rogers Street.
Mayor Tim Ealy was informed late last month by the office of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., that the DOH has finally agreed to install a traffic light at the intersection. According to Kim McMillion, a deputy district director for Miller, the DOH has completed a traffic signal study with a recommendation to install a traffic light at the intersection.
In a letter to the city, McMillion said a traffic signal design team will visit the area soon to begin preliminary site engineering and a design schedule.
“Unless we find utility or right-of-way issues that would complicate the design and coordination, we anticipate that the design will be completed late winter allowing construction in the summer or fall of next year,” McMillion said in the letter to Ealy. “We can provide a better schedule once we’ve completed the design level preliminary site visit.”
So the work won’t start until 2020. But what’s another year after waiting for nearly 20?
Ealy told the Princeton Times that city council first approached the state about installing a traffic signal at the heavily traveled intersection 20 years ago when Pat Wilson was mayor.
“After all of these years, we are going to finally have a light at that intersection,” Ealy said at last month’s city council meeting.
We know that government can be slow, but nothing should take more than 20 years to complete.
Still, the good news is that this heavily congested intersection will soon be getting a traffic signal. That will help with controlling traffic and reduce the risk of future accidents in this area.
The DOH should proceed with haste on this project.
