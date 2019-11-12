Here is some good news for retirees across the region. They can expect to see a 1.6 percent cost-of-living increase from Social Security in 2020.
The increase amounts to $24 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released last month by the Social Security Administration. The COLA will benefit household budgets for about one in five Americans, or nearly 70 million people, and that includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees, the Associated Press reported.
With the COLA, the AP estimates the average monthly Social Security payment for a retired worker will be about $1,503 a month starting in January.
Despite the increase, the extra money may still be quickly absorbed by other rise costs, including Medicare supplement plans and medications.
“The Medicare supplement care plans can go up in lockstep,” Brian Beck, Chief Financial Officer with the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens in Cedar Bluff, Va., told the Daily Telegraph last month. “It (the COLA) is good, but if you are comparing your actual expenses, they are increasing as well and not holding steady with the real burden with medication.”
Beck said the cost of drugs is the “bigger issue” and those rising expenses continue to create challenges for seniors who are living on a fixed income.
With the continued concerns associated with health care costs, it is hard to argue against a COLA increase.
An additional $24 a month may not seem like a lot of money. However, every little bit can help in tough times. For some seniors, it could mean the difference between buying groceries or medicine.
Also keep in mind that senior citizens in the region will soon be facing larger heating, gas and electric bills as winter approaches. The higher home heating bills often cut into other expenses for senior citizens. So the extra money comes at a good time.
Every extra dollar helps. For senior citizens living on a fixed-income, the COLA increase will make a big difference.
