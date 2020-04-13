A frequently asked question among area residents is whether the COVID-19 emergency will cause an interruption in Social Security payments. It won’t. In fact, many area seniors should have already received their April check in the mail.
Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul released a statement last week assuring recipients all their benefits will continue and on time.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Saul said, adding it also includes SSI (Social Security Income) disability payments.
But Saul is warning area senior citizens to be on the lookout for Social Security related scams during the coronavirus pandemic. He says Social Security recipients should never provide personal information or respond to any offer related to payments via gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency or mailing cash.
“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true,” Saul said. “Don’t be fooled.”
Another common question among area residents is whether Social Security recipients will have to take extra steps in order to qualify for the virus stimulus payments being issued by Washington. Individuals who make less than $75,000 a year will receive $1,200 and a couple with an income under $150,000 will receive $2,400. The stimulus funding is designed to help with expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Social Security recipients will not need to file an abbreviated tax return and “cash payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.” Others will receive checks in the mails.
“In this global pandemic, the last thing seniors should be worried about is more government bureaucracy keeping them from the assistance they need,” Capito said. “I’m glad Treasury listened to the bipartisan concerns on this issue. West Virginia seniors can rest a little easier knowing their assistance will be in their bank accounts soon.”
Area residents could start receiving the stimulus payments via their direct deposit checking accounts as early as this week.
These, and other steps, are designed to provide some financial relief to seniors, working citizens and families who are struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many workers have been temporarily furloughed after their businesses had to close to comply with “Stay at Home” orders issued in both West Virginia and Virginia. Both states are trying to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus.
The good news is that Social Security payments will continue as normal without interruption. And additional financial help will soon be on the way once the federal stimulus payments arrive.
