While area residents have probably grown tired of shoveling snow, all of the winter weather the region has seen in recent weeks has been a boon for ATV tourism.
In recent years, snow has proven to be just as popular of a draw for ATV tourists as sunshine, rain and mud. In fact, when snow is in the forecast, out-of-town ATV tourists will normally book reservations for a weekend in the snow on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
Here in the mountains, we are accustomed to snow. But many of the ATV tourists live in areas where snow is a rarity. So being able to ride their machines in the snow is a big selling point for our regional ATV trails.
Ridership on the Hatfield-McCoy system has been up so far this winter. In fact, permit sales and revenue in both December and January exceeded expectations, according to Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority.
“When the weather turns colder, we see more riders come down from the Northeast,” Lusk said in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph. “The Northeastern riders, a lot of them ride snowmobiles, so they have all the necessary gear to ATV ride in the cold; so what we see usually when we see cold weather is a decrease in riders coming up from the south and an increase in riders coming down from the north.”
Area ATV resorts also are benefiting from all of the snow the region has seen in recent weeks. ATV resorts, campgrounds and other businesses offering lodging are seeing more guests than they did this same time last year, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“As a tourism organization, throughout the years we have seen more winter riding slowly building,” Null said. “I do believe the pandemic moved it up even more so, faster than we initially thought. People are still having that desire to get out.”
The trail is less crowded during the winter, too, which affords the riders a better opportunity to enjoy the mountains’ winter scenery.
In many ways, ATV tourism is becoming a year-round event here in the mountains.
That’s good news for the trail system, and all of its related support industries and those ATV campgrounds, resorts and other lodging facilities that cater to the out-of-town riders.
The more ATV riders who travel to our region each season, the better.
That’s why we welcome ongoing efforts to also market the region as a destination for ATV riders during the long, cold winter months as well.
