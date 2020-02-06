Nature lovers, and those who simply enjoy walking, have a new reason to visit Glenwood Park.
The park is launching new monthly guided tours. Kevin Dials, superintendent of Glenwood Park, says the purpose is to not only boost interest in the recreational area, but also to help teach guests about nature.
The first guided tour was held earlier this month. The next walk is scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m. and is entitled “Valentine for a Vulture.”
During the upcoming hike, participants will learn about the area’s vultures and raptors. Dials will also have a properly obtained animal carcass to help attract the avians. Birds that Dials will teach guests about during the tour include black vultures, turkey vultures, various eagles and hawks.
The discussion will also include the bird’s habits, traits and how to distinguish them.
“It’s something new and different for Glenwood,” Dials told the Princeton Times last week. “I think in the past they probably didn’t do too many hikes.”
Dials is also seeking to expand on nature interpretation in the park by creating a nature center. Though it is simply a proposal at this time, he is hoping the nature center project can become a reality in the future. Dials also is hoping to see interpretive signage installed around the lake.
A number of other improvements are underway at Glenwood, including a project that involves updating the parks restroom facilities and improving the existing picnic shelters. Other projects that are being considered include a new stage installation and updating the park’s mini-golf course.
Glenwood Park is a well utilized and very popular recreational area for Mercer County. We are very fortunate to have it.
If you haven’t been to Glenwood Park in a while, now is a good time to check out some of the improvements that are underway. And if you enjoy guided tours and nature hikes, please remember to mark Saturday, Feb. 8 on your calendar for the upcoming Valentine for a Vulture walk.
It sounds like it will be a fun and informative day.
