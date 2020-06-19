We now know that when children return to their classrooms this August, things will look and be a little different. But that’s probably to be expected as we prepare for a likely continuation of the pandemic this fall.
The West Virginia Department of Education released initial scenarios last week for the re-entry and recovery of schools for the 2020-21 school year. While the West Virginia plan is still very tentative, it includes three re-entry scenarios: Safer at School/Safer at Home; Blending Learning Delivery Models; or Full Remote Delivery.
According to the department of education, counties may use the scenarios or hybrid models to best meet the needs of their students.
In the Safer at School/Safer at Home scenario, the state envisions students attending school four days a week with one day of remote learning or some similar configuration determined by the county. On the remote days, the building will be rigorously sanitized. This is the preferred scenario for elementary schools to best meet developmental needs, according to the state board.
The Blending Learning Delivery Model means students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited and/or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student mobility in the school. The Full Remote Delivery scenario basically is a response to a major outbreak and returns to a stay at home order, and all students will complete school assignments remotely five days a week.
The return-to-school plan is more finalized in neighboring Virginia, where Gov. Ralph Northam envisions a return to in-person instruction in schools as part of phases two and three of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan.
That means some in-person instruction can start soon (when a plan is submitted by a school and approved), with preschool through third grade students, English learners and summer camps in school buildings. It also includes special education programs and child care for working families.
When the state moves into phase three of the Virginia Forward plan, the school divisions will as well.
In Phase Three of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan, all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students. According to Northam, this may include staggered schedules, 6-foot social distancing to the extent possible and a blend of both remote and in-person learning.
Use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, will also need to be staggered and some students may have lunch in their classrooms as opposed to cafeterias, according to the Virginia plan. Daily health screenings at the individual schools also will be part of Northam’s plan and wearing of masks by teachers and school personnel will be required if they are working in close proximity (or less than 6 feet) to students.
One idea by Northam that won’t be well received is his statement that students will be encouraged to wear masks as well. Thankfully this is just a suggestion, and not a requirement, in Northam’s plan. We can’t see young children wearing masks in the classroom. That would be disruptive to the learning process.
As we try to put this pandemic behind us, we must also prepare for the future. And that includes doing whatever is necessary to ensure that we can safely get children back in the classroom this August.
It was tough to see the Class of 2020’s senior year come to an abrupt end. All students ended up losing a lot of valuable instructional time in the classroom due to the pandemic. So getting students back in school, and allowing for a resumption of the learning process, is of absolute importance.
