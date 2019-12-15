The number of working citizens in the Mountain State has hit a 10-year high. This welcomed news is being touted by Gov. Jim Justice, who says that West Virginia has added more than 19,000 new jobs in the past year alone.
West Virginia’s total employment of 763,000 for October 2019 is the highest jobs total seen in the state since January 2009, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia.
Justice said the job gains are diversified across more than 20 industries, including the technology and tourism fields.
“It’s happened because we have less regulations, we’ve got lower taxes, we’ve had a significant cut in our corporate net income tax,” said Justice, who was joined by West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts last month in announcing the good news. “You’ve got so many creative things that are happening here in West Virginia, it’s unbelievable.”
“We’re on track for our best year since 2008,” Roberts added. “If this job trend continues, we could be at an all-time jobs high by late next year.
Roberts believes there is room to grow. He points to the fact that there are still an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 unfilled jobs available across the state.
It is always a good day when more citizens are able to find a job.
The rewards of gainful employment extend far beyond earning a paycheck every two weeks. Having a job also provides a sense of worth and responsibility.
While this is certainly good news, and worthy of celebration, the governor and state lawmakers would be wise to not overlook the continued economic challenges faced by the deep south coalfield counties, where many citizens who want to work are still struggling to find a good-paying full-time job.
Until there is parity across the state, our fight must continue.
