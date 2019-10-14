As expected, the free tuition programs recently launched by area colleges and universities are helping to boost interest — and possibly enrollment — at those institutions.
West Virginia’s colleges and universities must report their final enrollment figures by Tuesday to the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission and the federal government. Those numbers will likely reflect an increase in enrollment, although the greater impact is expected to be seen next year as members of the May 2020 graduating class make their college plans
Most colleges use May 1 as their commitment date for new students, according to Bill Allen, interim vice president and chief enrollment officer at Concord University. He says local institutions of higher learning could start seeing the impact of free tuition programs when the 2020 seniors start graduating from high school.
“I think people have become very aware of it,” Allen said of the free tuition program at Concord. “I know it’s out there in the ethos for sure, which is great. I think we’re definitely trying to make higher education more affordable for folks.”
Concord University announced in June that West Virginia residents who are eligible for Pell grants and have a high school grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 can get a four-year degree from the university tuition free as part of the new CU Free tuition scholarship program.
Bluefield State College also announced in June that their institution was also offering free tuition for qualified students enrolled in one of more than a dozen “high-skilled, high-demand” programs. The BSC program is called the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan.
To qualify for Bluefield State’s program, a student must be a West Virginia resident, Pell grant eligible, complete his or her Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 15, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and demonstrate progress toward a degree.
Jim Nelson, the college’s interim communications director, told the Daily Telegraph last month that the number of new students at BSC appears to be up from this time last year. The college also reported a 20 percent increase in the number of provisional students, who are high school students taking a college class.
Similar free tuition programs also are being offered at the New River Community and Technical College campus in Princeton and at Southwest Virginia Community College in neighboring Tazewell County.
Anytime enrollment increases at our local colleges and universities, it is a win for both those institutions and the communities they serve.
With hope even more students will consider enrolling in one of the free tuition programs next spring after graduating from high school.
Having more students graduate from area colleges and universities also will help to ensure a strong, and diverse workforce is available to fill future job openings in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.