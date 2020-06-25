WorkForce West Virginia has seen more than 35,000 fraudulent unemployment claims filed since June 1. If you think that number seems excessively high, you are correct.
But are that many West Virginians really trying to take advantage of a bad situation created by the coronavirus pandemic? Not necessarily. In fact, some of these fraudulent claims appear to be the work of scammers and career criminals.
According to Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce WV, many of the claims are perpetrated by “organized criminals” and it’s a problem around the nation.
“That is 35,000 fraudulent claims in 11 days,” Adkins said during a recent virtual press briefing with Governor Jim Justice. “It’s happening in every state.”
In many cases, Adkins said it is a result of criminals stealing personal information or purposely misrepresenting material facts like employment status or refusing to return to work to obtain benefits.
Adkins said the state is working with law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorneys office to investigate. He says in some instances West Virginia residents are, indeed, purposely filing fraudulent claims.
“We have identified several folks in the Charleston area that are responsible (for many fraudulent claims),” Adkins said during the earlier press briefing. He adds that those who are caught will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Most fraud is detected before any money is sent out, Adkins said, as safeguards are in place to detect possible fraudulent claims. When a claim is approved, recipients are also now being sent a letter to establish a direct deposit method of payment rather than being sent a card.
WorkForce WV is encouraging those who are legally entitled to unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to protect their personal information and identity.
Dealing with all of the fraudulent filings takes time and causes those who are legally entitled to the money to have to wait longer for their benefits.
It is a shame to hear that scammers and organized criminals are trying to defraud the state during the coronavirus emergency.
It is our hope that these bad criminal actors can be located and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their shameful behavior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.