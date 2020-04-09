While we understand that area families want to take their children out to the park, particularly now that the weather is warmer outside, it is still imperative for everyone to follow the rules. Most playground equipment is currently off-limits, and social distancing is still an absolute must.
Following these rules is of particular importance now that health officials have confirmed cases of community spread of the COVID-19 virus in both Mercer and Tazewell counties.
Most area cities, towns and counties have posted signs, and some have erected barriers, in an attempt to keep children off of playground equipment at public parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. But some parents still aren’t following the rules and are allowing their children to slide down slides and swing on swings at area city and town parks.
We can understand children not knowing better, but parents certainly should.
If we don’t take this crisis seriously, the virus will continue to spread.
A recent example of parents behaving badly occurred at the Glenwood Recreational Park.
Superintendent Kevin Dials said yellow tape and other barriers are being used at the park’s playground facilities in order to keep children and adults from gathering together in groups.
“We put up some orange fencing last week and put up some signs, and then we also zip tied some of the swings up to try and encourage people not to use them,” Dials said.
But barriers and warning signs did not stay in place very long.
“We were at full capacity and we still had some people trying to use (the playground),” Dials said. “They cut the zip ties, and in a couple of spots they pulled down (the fence) out of the way to get to the equipment. I think if it happens again, we’ll have to take the swings down off of the frame.”
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
Unfortunately, this is why community spread of the COVID-19 virus is occurring.
While outdoor recreation is still encouraged, everyone who does venture outside during our Stay at Home orders is expected to practice social distancing. This means staying six feet away from other people. This is the only way to slow the spread of the virus.
If we refuse to follow the rules, the longer this crisis will linger on and the greater the risk of local infection will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.