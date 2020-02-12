Widespread flash flooding last week once again impacted families living in the coalfield counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Some of the impacted areas were Richlands, and the neighboring Doran community, and the western portion of McDowell County, including the Bradshaw, Berwind, Bartley, Panther and Warriormine communities.
Now, a week later, many in these communities are still struggling to recover from the flooding damage. But the good news is that no lives were lost.
There was damage to homes and roads, but no structures were washed away, as was the case during the deadly floods of 2001 and 2002.
Still Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. There is rain once again in the forecast for today, and moderate to heavy rain is possible tonight into Thursday morning. A flash flood watch also is in effect for several counties. More rain could lead to additional flooding, as area creeks and streams are still high. So we must prepare for the possibility of additional flooding.
Those who live in flood prone communities should always be vigilant, particularly when a period of prolonged rain is in the forecast.
But for now, the focus is on recovery.
Like they always do in times of trouble, Virginians and West Virginians are reaching out to help each other. Neighbors are helping neighbors.
Damage assessments are continuing by the local governing bodies. A determination will likely be made in the near future in terms of whether the localities will seek possible FEMA assistance.
Floods, like fires and other disasters, turn lives upside down and hurt the sense of security that we all seek. Recovering emotionally, physically and financially takes time after homes sustain water damage.
Believing life will go on after a flood can be difficult once the losses are listed, but recovery is possible. Area families will once again step up to the challenge and apply their strength, faith and compassion to the problems ahead of them.
As we clean up and recover from the most recent round of flooding, we urge area families to keep the faith. We will overcome this latest challenge. Just as we did in 1977, 2001, 2002 and 2003.
It will take time, but the sun will shine again. A return to normalcy will come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.