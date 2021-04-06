McDowell County officials are seeking to receive input from area residents this evening on a proposed multi-million dollar flood-proofing project for the city of Welch.
A public hearing is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Welch to receive input on the proposed $6 million to $10 million project. It involves the construction of a bridge over the low-lying area that connects the main artery of Route 16 in Welch, near the downtown area and Welch Community Hospital. The roadway also provides access to the nearby FCI McDowell federal prison.
The existing underpass, near the hospital, is frequently flooded during periods of heavy rainfall. The city of Welch, working in conjunction with the McDowell County Commission, has proposed the bridge project as a way to safeguard traffic flow during flooding while also ensuring higher clearance vehicles can use the road safely.
“West Virginia residents losing their life just half a mile away from the hospital and the dialysis center because of a flooded road in Welch, W.Va. is unacceptable,” County Commissioner Cody Estep said. “Doctors and nurses being driven down a railroad track on an ATV to do their jobs is not practical or safe, and we need to do better for McDowell County, W.Va. The city of Welch is cut off and divided by floodwaters several times a year. Even a security breach at the prison could be very problematic for first responders. Building a bridge over the railroad crossing, will ensure traffic flow even during times of flooding. The city has the opportunity to obtain federal support to carry out this desperately needed infrastructure project and I hope our citizens will voice their support for this effort.”
The new bridge is the obvious solution to the problem, according to Welch Mayor Harold McBride.
“We’ve lost school buses, truck trailers, RVs,” McBride said. “It’s an ongoing issue that has an easy solution if we can get congressional funding support to make it a reality. Additionally, we are now prohibited from crossing the railroad tracks legally, so we need to look at other options to safeguard our residents.”
The West Virginia Division of Highways estimates the project cost at $6 million to $10 million dollars. Local officials are hoping the project cost will be underwritten by congressional support and federal funds. They estimate that additional savings will be found in repurposing the current pumping station at the site to another nearby underpass at Coney Island that also experiences frequent flooding. They also anticipate additional savings from maintenance and flood cleanup efforts.
In addition to seeking community support for the proposed project at today’s public hearing, the city also is soliciting support from state lawmakers.
The project is of particular importance for a number of reasons. First it would correct a chronic flooding problem in the region while ensuring the safety of motorists. Second it would provide flood-free access to Welch Community Hospital and the nearby federal prison in Welch. Finally it would ensure that motorists, ATV traffic and other vehicles aren’t forced to travel on or cross a railroad track to bypass flooding.
The city, and the commission, would like to hear from area residents this evening regarding this important flood-proofing effort. Community support is essential to the project qualifying for state or federal funding. If you can, please consider attending this evening’s public hearing. It gets underway at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, which is located at 600 Stewart Street in Welch. Questions or comments also can be sent to jason@cityofwelch.com.
