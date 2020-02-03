It was a remarkable story about a town that was moved across a river.
The year was 1998, and an agreement was signed between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the town of Grundy, Va., for a massive project that involved the moving of mountains, the demolition of aging buildings and the relocation of roadways.
It took nearly 15 years and more than $100 million in federal funding for the project to be completed. But the town of Grundy was eventually relocated across the Levisa River to a new downtown redevelopment site.
By the year 2011, a Walmart supercenter located on the top floor of a three-story parking garage was opened serving as an anchor business for the new downtown redevelopment site.
The entire project was a massive undertaking.
We never thought we would see a similar flood-proofing effort again.
But it now appears we will.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., along with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va. and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating $235.6 million to Buchanan County and $51.3 million to Dickenson County for new flood risk reduction projects.
“This announcement of funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lead to the completion of long-term flood proofing projects in Buchanan and Dickenson counties,” Griffith said. “With their completion, communities in these jurisdictions will be better protected from the ravages of extreme weather.”
The new plan drafted by the Huntington District of the Corps involves protecting areas that were impacted by an April 1977 flood which caused $198 million in damages, according to a project description provided by Griffith’s office.
The study area includes all the areas impacted during the 1977 flood on the Levisa Fork and upstream tributaries in Buchanan County, excluding the town of Grundy. About 730 structures are included in the new project area.
Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan, the project’s primary components will include a voluntary flood proofing and flood plain evacuation program. The Buchanan County Career, Technology and Higher Learning Center qualifies for a ring wall to protect it from flooding, and Hurley High School also qualifies for relocation, according to the draft plan.
While it is still very early in the planning stages, it looks like this will be another large-scale flood-proofing project for Buchanan County.
We look forward to learning more details about the project as it advances.
History has told us that flooding can and will most likely strike this small Southwest Virginia county again at some point in the future. That’s why state and federal officials have been working for years to move impacted families and structures to higher ground.
The latest project will help to ensure that additional citizens are protected from the threat of flooding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.