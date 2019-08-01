While construction on a $60 million section of the King Coal Highway near Bluefield is continuing, it will take creative solutions in the years ahead to find additional funding to build future sections of the local Interstate 73/74/75 corridor in southern West Virginia.
Legislation introduced last week by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could help in terms of finding future funding for both the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway projects.
The Fix the Country Roads Act legislation would modernize the Appalachian Development Highway System by granting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation the authority to add new projects and sections to the Appalachian Development Highway System.
“Since the Appalachian Development Highway System was enacted by Congress in 1965, it has created and supported more than 168,000 jobs, generated more than $19.6 billion per year in added business, and saved more than 231 million hours of travel annually,” Manchin said last week. “Appalachia has changed since 1965, however, and there are highways under construction currently — like the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway — that fulfill many of the same goals as Appalachian Development Highway System but are excluded because construction started on them after 1965. That’s why I believe modernizing the Appalachian Development Highway System is incredibly important to states like West Virginia. I am proud to introduce this bill and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass this legislation.”
Manchin’s bill would specifically authorize the Federal Highway Administration, in consultation with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and relevant state Departments of Transportation, to identify segments of existing, unfinished, and potential highway corridors for inclusion in the the Appalachian Development Highway System. Both the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway would fit that description.
The bill would also provide the Secretary of Transportation the statutory authority to add new sections to the Appalachian Development Highway System. Inclusion in the Appalachian Development Highway System would provide a 100 percent federal match and would also allow states with significant unobligated balances to put them to use, according to Manchin’s office.
The Fix the Country Roads Act would also allow states that have completed their sections of projects within the Appalachian Development Highway System to identify new sections for inclusion, and it would allow states with unobligated balances to use them on projects that make more sense for a modern economy.
“Most importantly, it will increase connectivity in the region and provide additional, much-needed economic development in Appalachia,” Manchin said.
Lawmakers in Washington have been looking for a way to improve our nation’s infrastructure. The Fix the Country Roads Act would be a good starting point.
We seen no reason why this well-intended measure couldn’t attract bipartisan support. We urge all lawmakers representing West Virginia and Virginia — both Democrats and Republicans — to get behind this important plan. It is a way to continue construction on both the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway.
