How much longer must motorists traveling along Princeton Avenue in Bluefield be inconvenienced by a sinkhole? One lane of Route 19 was closed last year as a result of the problem, resulting in frustrating delays along this main thoroughfare into the city.
Since that time, many in the area have wondered why it is taking so long for officials to fix the road.
That question was answered last week. It seems that Norfolk Southern isn’t cooperating with the city of Bluefield and the West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 office on the repair project.
According to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, the railroad still has not allowed the DOH to access railroad property to repair the sinkhole on Princeton Avenue. The roadway has been reduced from two lanes to one for almost a year, prompting complaints from motorists, businesses and the city as well.
One local resident, Delores French, argued at last week’s city board meeting that citizens in Bluefield were being held “hostage” by the railroad.
“Maybe we give them too much control,” French said of the railroad. “We need to get the ball rolling and let them know we are tired of Princeton Avenue being like this for a year.”
“We understand, we hear you,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said in response to the concerns by French. “It’s frustrating.”
Yes it is.
Both Martin and Rideout say they are going to Charleston to seek help from Governor Jim Justice. Justice boasted during a town hall meeting in Bluefield in June that he had a “great relationship” with Norfolk Southern. So let’s get Justice involved. Let’s also reach out to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Surely someone in Washington can do something to get our sinkhole fixed.
For its part, the railroad is sending mixed signals.
Jonathan Glass, with the corporate communications office at Norfolk Southern, released a confusing statement last week about the road issue to the Daily Telegraph.
The statement read, “Norfolk Southern has been working with and will continue working with the state Department of Highways and the city to provide access needed to repair the sinkhole on Princeton Avenue. NS and the city earlier this year signed a right-of-entry agreement providing the city and state access to NS property between January 30 and March 15 to make repairs. We understand that the city and the state conducted surveys but never began repair work before the entry agreement expired.”
Did the railroad really think that the DOH could repair a sinkhole in the road in three months during the middle of the winter? Asphalt plants don’t even reopen until April.
Glass did go on to say that the railroad is “prepared to renew the right-of-entry agreement to provide access,” but it is also setting further restrictions. For example, Glass said NS would require that a railroad flagman be on site to provide flagging protection if any equipment or material would be positioned closer than 15 feet to the railroad track that runs beside Princeton Avenue.
We are all for safety, but it sounds like the railroad is making this long-overdue roadway repair project a bit more complicated than it needs to be.
All three parties involved — the DOH, the city and Norfolk Southern — need to sit down and work out an agreement. No more stalling. No more finger pointing.
Just get the road fixed while the sun is still shining. We don’t want to go another winter with just one lane of traffic along that section of Route 19.
