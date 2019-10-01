Parts of the region saw scattered showers Saturday, which provided a brief but welcomed respite from the drought-like conditions that have impacted the area for weeks now.
But local residents shouldn’t be fooled by the brief downpour. It’s still dangerously dry outside.
Outdoor burning bans have been declared in both Virginia and West Virginia. These bans prohibit outdoor burning, including camp fires and fires for burning trash or debris.
It has been dry and warm outside for several weeks now, and the weather pattern isn’t changing anytime soon.
Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s this week with little or no chances for precipitation, according to the extended forecast from the National Weather Service. But daytime highs will moderate into the 70s by the weekend.
Still without rain it is dangerously dry out there.
Our once green lawns are now largely brown. Most of us have not had to cut grass for weeks. The lack of precipitation also has impacted the region’s normally vibrant fall foliage show.
September and October are typically dry times of the year, but the length of this year’s dry spell is unusual, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Moisture is being lost daily to evaporation, resulting in a moisture deficit every day there’s no rain, Dave Wert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service recently told the Daily Telegraph. He says in the last two months, there has been a deficit of 2 to 4 inches of rain across the region. What precipitation has fallen over the area has been spotty, according to Wert. One place might see rain, only to have no rain a few miles away, as was the case this past Saturday.
Already several brush fires have been reported in the region due to the dry conditions. One recent brush fire in the Falls Mills, Va., community was caused by someone throwing a cigarette from their vehicle.
Such actions are unacceptable and highly dangerous during these dry conditions.
All citizens should comply with the existing burn bans. And with hope conditions will improve in the near future.
We need a good, prolonged soaking of rain, to help alleviate the current fire danger.
