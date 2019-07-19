Big changes are on the way for one of the region’s most recognized landmarks. Fincastle on the Mountain, a once private golf course located on Country Club Drive in Bluefield, Va., is now open to the public.
The 6,700-yard, 18-hole golf course, designed by the late Dick Wilson, opened in 1963 and has always been private. But that is no longer the case. An agreement was finalized last week allowing for the town of Bluefield, Va., to purchase Fincastle on the Mountain.
The acquisition includes more than 410 acres as well as the clubhouse, restaurant, Olympic size swimming pool and tennis courts. A public hearing on the town’s acquisition of the property was held in May.
The golf course is now open to the public. That took effect last week.
However, town officials in Bluefield are remaining mum — at least for now — on their specific plans related to the operations, amenities and planned renovations to overall complex.
“We have to finalize those decisions,” Bluefield, Va. Mayor Don Harris told the Daily Telegraph last week. “We are hoping everything is finalized within 60 days.”
Fincastle has hosted many tournaments over the years, including two West Virginia Opens, two Virginia Junior Championships and the 1997 Women’s Western Junior Championship. We expect that will continue, but nothing is being confirmed at the moment.
Harris says no more information about what the public can expect will be released until all of the plans are complete.
We look forward to learning more about the town’s vision for Fincastle on the Mountain. And we urge the town to keep area residents abreast of their plans for the complex.
But for now the decision to open the golf course to the public is an exciting development. This move will provide new recreational opportunities for area residents, many of whom have never had a chance to play golf at Fincastle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.