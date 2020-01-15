Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.