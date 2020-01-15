While the big story this November will be the 2020 presidential election, voters in the Mountain State also will have a full ballot of local and statewide races to decide later this year.
The filing period for political office in West Virginia opened on Monday, and candidates have until January 25 to declare their intentions and complete the necessary paperwork. During the first day of the filing period Monday, a number of candidates completed their paperwork. And more candidates are expected to file, both on the local and state level, in the days ahead.
In Mercer County, several offices in the county will be on the November ballot, including a seat on the county commission, sheriff, prosecuting attorney and magistrate. Two incumbent Republicans, Sheriff Tommy Bailey and Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, have already filed for re-election.
Three seats in the 27th House of Delegates District, which includes most of Mercer County and a part of Raleigh County, are up for grabs this year. Delegates Joe Ellington and Eric Porterfield, both Republicans, are the incumbents. Candidates for the House 27 race sign up with the Secretary of State’s office.
Two candidates have already filed for election to the 27th District, including Republican Marty Gearheart and Democrat Tina Russell. Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope also has filed for re-election to the 6th Senatorial District seat.
In neighboring McDowell County, two candidates, James “Boomer” Muncy Jr. and Joseph Jones, both Democrats, have already filed for sheriff. And incumbent Sheriff Martin West has filed for assessor. Republican Gary Hall also has filed for assessor.
Area election officials are preparing now for the May 12th primary in the Mountain State.
“We are getting geared up for it ,” Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said of the upcoming May Primary and November General elections. “We have been working on it for quite awhile.”
According to Moye, reservations for voting precinct facilities have already been secured and supplies have been ordered for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
“We pulled some maintenance on our equipment the week before Christmas,” Moye said, and that includes testing, lubricating and repairing if needed. “That was a pretty big task and I was glad to be part of it.”
The presidential election will likely draw big crowds to area polling precincts this May and November. So area voters will need to start educating themselves now about all of the candidates who are running in the individual races. This includes their unique qualifications for the job.
In the meantime, we hope to see more candidate filings on the local level.
Voters should be afforded plenty of options. Of course, it is still early in the filing period. So there is plenty of time between now and Jan. 25 for additional candidates to enter the race.
