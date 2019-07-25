A bill aimed at curbing the nuisance known as robocalls has cleared the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In a rare showing of bipartisanship, the measure passed the committee by a vote of 48-0. It now moves to the full House for consideration.
H.R. 3375, also known as the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, would require service providers to implement call authentication technology to restore the reliability of consumer caller IDs, allow carriers to offer call blocking services at no additional charge to the consumer, direct the FCC to issue new rules protecting consumers from unsolicited calls, and ensure that the FCC has the tools necessary to pursue swift action against robocallers once they have been identified.
Almost 50 billion robocalls were placed last year, an epidemic that doesn’t merely annoy but can perpetrate scams and cause disruption, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said Tuesday.
“The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act requires telecommunications companies to implement call authentication and blocking measures at no cost to consumers, countering the proliferation of ‘spoofed’ calls from phone numbers with familiar area codes,” Griffith said. “It also gives the Federal Communications Commission more enforcement authority against the bad actors behind illegal robocalls.”
Robocalls, also known as spoofing, allows scammers to generate telephone numbers with local area codes to bypass call blockers in an attempt to trick consumers into divulging personal or financial information.
So far this year, an estimated 25 billion unwanted robocalls have been placed. This amounts to an average of 76 unsolicited calls per person nationwide in 2019, with some people receiving many more, Griffith said.
“As individuals we are faced with a similar dilemma,” Griffith added. “Spoofing calls often appear to be coming from a local bank, hospital, or even family member. Ignoring the call carries the risk of missing a time sensitive message regarding your health, finances, or the welfare of a loved one.”
We, too, receive these annoying phone calls on an almost daily basis. Both at home, on our cellphones and at work. They are frustrating, and unwanted.
The sooner Congress can adopt federal legislation reigning in robocalls the better.
There is no room for partisan debate or political bickering on this issue as most Americans are united against robocalls.
Congress should be too. Now is the time to act.
