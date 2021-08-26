West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration, this time in an important attempt to stop the flow of deadly fentanyl from across the nation’s southern border.
Morrisey, a Republican, says the Biden administration is refusing to stop the free flow of fentanyl across the border. Fentanyl trafficking – and efforts to stop it – remain an important front in the state’s ongoing battle against opioid abuse, a point correctly noted by Morrisey’s office.
West Virginia’s lawsuit urges the court to force Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to reconsider the agency’s termination of a Trump-era policy, known as Remain in Mexico.
The complaint further argues Mayorkas recently canceled the policy without due consideration for the impact on efforts to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs such as fentanyl.
“Ending the Remain in Mexico policy will undoubtedly lead to an increase in illegal drug trafficking and thus senseless deaths from fentanyl,” Morrisey said in a press release announcing the lawsuit. “I’ve long believed that a lawsuit should not be necessary to force the government to secure our southern border. We spoke out two months ago, yet the administration has failed to respond to our concerns. The border is more porous than ever. In the face of such silence and inaction, and because so many lives are at stake, litigation is the only remedy left to West Virginia.”
The lawsuit argues that fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine.
A lethal dose can be as small as two milligrams. That means one kilogram of fentanyl (equivalent to 2.2 pounds) contains up to 500,000 potentially lethal doses, according to the lawsuit.
Morrisey said the Biden administration’s decision to end the Remain in Mexico policy has exacerbated the fentanyl problem by dramatically increasing the drug’s supply by reassigning border security personnel and other resources the policy had freed up to stop smuggling and unlawful crossings.
The lawsuit further urges the court to find that the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Remain in Mexico program was “rash and ill considered.”
The lawsuit makes an important argument, and it will be interesting to see if it gains traction in the court system. Allowing the unrestricted flow of fentanyl into America is both a reckless and dangerous decision by the Biden administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.