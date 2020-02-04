Area residents, particularly those who send and receive text messages, need to be on alert for another troubling scam that is circulating across the region.
Residents have reported receiving unsolicited text alerts for packages they were not expecting to have delivered. The text messages will often claim to represent a familiar shipping company, such as FedEx, and may include a fraudulent tracking number, along with a link to a website where the consumer can record his or her delivery preference, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
FedEx is urging any recipient to delete the suspicious message without opening it, Morrisey said last week. The shipping company also encouraged recipients to report such messages to abuse@fedex.com.
FedEx has indicated that it will not send unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money, personal information or package details.
“Scammers will use every form of technology and pose as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said. “This is why consumers must always remain on guard. That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”
In all instances, the attorney general’s office urges consumers to never click on an unsolicited or suspicious link and to never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.
The FedEx scam is a new crime to hit our region. And we can expect to see many more schemes in the weeks ahead, particularly with tax season getting underway.
In this day and age, scams are unfortunately becoming a part of our daily lives. Whether it is via the email inbox or a call on the telephone, someone is always trying to milk us out of our hard-earned cash.
That’s why everyone should remain vigilant when it comes to these criminal actions.
Anyone with questions regarding a potential text messaging scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
