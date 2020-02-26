A feasibility study that city officials say is necessary to help determine a course of action on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield should be getting underway this spring. The city wants to have the study on hand as officials attempt to work out a plan with Norfolk Southern that will ultimately involve either repairing or replacing the structurally deficient bridge.
The city Board of Directors approved funding for the study in January. Bids are expected to be advertised soon on an RFQ (Request for Quotation) to find an engineering company to conduct the study. The deadline for the submission of an RFQ is March 27. After that time, members of the newly formed Grant Street Bridge Task Force will screen presentations from firms and present a final recommendation to the full city board, which will then select a contract.
Grant Street Bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern and it crosses the company’s railroad tracks, but was closed in June 2019 after the state Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined the structure was unsafe for use due to extensive deterioration.
So far Norfolk Southern has yet to participate in task force and city board meetings where the bridge issue has been discussed, despite repeated requests by the city for the railroad to be involved in those discussions.
The bridge in question connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area. Residents impacted by the closing now have to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
Deloris French, a member of the Grant Street Bridge Task Force, says the feasibility study has five key objectives. They are:
• To review the existing engineering and relevant information.
• To develop an engineering report identifying alternatives.
• To estimate a cost for each alternative.
• To identify potential funding sources.
• The preparation and delivery of an engineering report.
The hope, according to French, is to have the study, and its final recommendations on hand, before meeting with the railroad.
“The intent is for us to have the ammunition to educate,” City Manager Dane Rideout said, not only referring to Norfolk Southern but also to legislators, the governor and anyone else involved in the process of finding a solution, and funding, to get the bridge back open. “It’s the right thing for the city to do. We are trying to get that bridge fixed or replaced.”
Getting the necessary feasibility study underway is an important step in that process.
The next meeting of the task force is set for April 9, which is when bids from the RFQ will be examined. Rideout said the city also plans to engage outside counsel to deal with any legal issues involved in negotiations with Norfolk Southern.
In January, we asked the railroad to be a good corporate neighbor, and to work with the city and those affected citizens on a solution to this problem. We once again reiterate that request and look forward to seeing railroad representatives at future city board and task force meetings.
A solution to the bridge crisis can only be achieved when all responsible parties work together.
