Three aging structures along Mercer Street in downtown Princeton were demolished last week to help make room for what officials hope will be a new downtown farmers market.
All three structures were in a state of disrepair, and had been targeted for demolition by the city some time ago. The buildings, including the structure that featured the mural of famous West Virginia musician Blind Alfred Reed, were torn down last week.
The demolitions are part of a larger vision of downtown revitalization. The hope is that the farmers market will bring additional foot traffic to the Mercer Street area.
The city is aiming to have the new farmers market site ready by spring. According to Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, the goal is to have the project advertised for construction within two to three months.
Although it is an aggressive schedule, having the new downtown farmers market ready for the spring and summer months is a logical move.
“Once construction is complete the farmers market community will have a first-class site to hold their tailgate market every Wednesday and Saturday along with indoor facilities to allow for year-round sales in the coming year,” Webb said last week.
The new project will absorb the farmers market that is currently held in the parking lot of the Mercer County Technical and Education Center.
Webb said the new market will consist of a permanent structure. It will also feature a stall format so those selling produce will have the option to sell their goods out of the backs of trucks. This will also give them permanent sites to set up in each week.
The farmers market will be another great addition to downtown Princeton. It is our hope that the city will be able to have it operational by this spring. It is another win for the ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Princeton.
