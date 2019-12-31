Looking for something to do tonight? You won’t have to travel far. Both Princeton and Bluefield will be ushering in 2020 with individual downtown celebrations and ball drops. It is our hope that many across the region will join in the fun tonight in both cities.
It’s the end of the year, the end of the decade and a celebration of our future. Can you believe that we are now saying the year 2020?
The seventh annual “Downtown Countdown — a Winterfest Celebration” gets underway this evening at 8:30 p.m. on Mercer Street in Princeton.
Once again this year’s Downtown Countdown will include six indoor stages of entertainment plus outdoor performances, live music, magic shows, circus performers, ice sculptors, horse and carriage rides, a gaming theater, kids’ activities, black light art space, live art demos, giveaways, games and more.
The night culminates with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight.
All of the activities will be held in and around Dick Copeland Town Square in the Mercer Street Grassroots District in downtown Princeton.
General Admission to the Downtown Countdown is free. But all access tickets are required for the six live indoor entertainment venues. Those tickets are $15 and $10 for senior citizens and students. Veterans and children 10 and under are admitted free.
Several businesses, in addition to the entertainment venues, will be open this year including Totally Glazed Donut Shoppe, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Hammer & Stain, Artistic Adventures and The RiffRaff Art Boutique, according to a Downtown Countdown press release.
Featured performers this year will be Jonathan Scales Fourchestra in The Room Upstairs, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns in Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, One Voice All Stars in Stages Music School, Slightly Magnificent Comedy Magic Show in The Hot Chocolate Spot, Imagine Circus (outdoors), Frost Lion Ice (outdoors), Stevie Bears Wood Carving (outdoors) Lucas TheFlow on The Town Square Stage, DJ Blind in The Renaissance Theater, Je’dah Palmer and Grace Campbell in Appalachian Coffee House, and Tim & Maggie Mainland (outdoors). MC’s will be Doc Atwell and Sam Franz and a live art demo will be held by Lacey Vilandry.
In the city of Bluefield, the seventh annual New Year’s Eve Lemon Drop will get underway at 11 p.m. tonight on Commerce Street with musical entertainment, Lori Charles serving as DJ and hot chocolate will be served.
The giant lemon will be suspended into the air and start its descent to ring in the new year.
After a couple of days of unseasonably warm weather outside, it will be colder tonight. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. is predicting a low of about 30 degrees tonight with a slight chance for a few snow flakes after midnight.
However, no travel problems are anticipated.
But remember to dress warmly if you are attending any of the outdoor events this evening.
If you are going outside tonight, please act responsibly. Don’t drink and drive. And, above all, have fun as we prepare to welcome the arrival of 2020.
Happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.