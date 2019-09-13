Summer may be waning, but there is still plenty of fun outdoor activities planned across our region for the month of September. In fact, our calendar is filling up fast with fall festivals, fairs, corn mazes and related events to enjoy.
First up is the Mercer County Heritage Festival, which begins today at the Glenwood 4-H Camp and continues through Saturday. The event includes storytellers, demonstrations, dances, music and even a bank robbery show.
Next is the 40th annual Autumn Jamboree in downtown Bluefield, Va., which will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 10 p.m. The jamboree will include bounce houses and inflatables, a rock climbing wall, bingo, tractor hay rides, apple butter, an art contest, a duck race, arts, crafts and food vendors, different musical performances throughout the day and more.
Saturday also marks the opening day for the sixth annual corn maze at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell. It will feature a butterfly metamorphosis theme this year, which should make for an interesting walking maze.
The town of Narrows will also hold its annual fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, with various vendors, food, live music, a street dance and more.
Next up is the St. Mary’s World Food Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food festival is an annual event held by St. Mary’s, a parish of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of the U.S. The festival will feature international foods, costumes and music.
Then, on Saturday, Sept. 24, the popular Princeton Autumnfest celebration returns. All of the activities for this event will be held along Mercer Street in the downtown area. The all-day event features children’s activities, vendors, crafts, food, a car show, pumpkin painting, pie contests, and more.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Best Hot Dog in West Virginia Festival will be held in Welch in conjunction with the annual Head of the Dragon Motorcycle ride.
Finally, the Burkes Garden Fall Festival, a popular Tazewell County gathering, will be held on Saturday, 28.
We urge families across our region to take part in these many great fall festivals and related gatherings that are coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Please support these worthwhile events and the different communities and organizations that are sponsoring them.
Organizers of these annual events are counting on participating from area families. Without your support, they would not be able to continue these annual events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.